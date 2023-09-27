Last month, the Brooklyn musician Anna Beckerman announced her debut album as Daneshevskaya, Long Is The Tunnel. At only seven tracks, it’s a brief project but one that’s shaping up to be pretty darn good, judging by advance singles “Somewhere In The Middle” and “Big Bird.”

Today, Daneshevskaya is sharing another one, the lilting “Challenger Deep,” inspired by Beckerman’s experiences working at a preschool. “There’s a story I read to the kids that I work with about how, when you say goodbye to someone, there’s an invisible string that connects you,” she said. “My version of that is seeing someone at the end. Even if it is pretend, it’s a nice idea.”

Listen below.

Long Is The Tunnel is out 11/10.