Secretary Of State Antony Blinken Is Out Here Playing “Hoochie Coochie Man” At Governmental Functions

Back in 2020, we learned some disturbing news: Career diplomat Antony Blinken, Joe Biden’s nominee for Secretary Of State, is a rocker. Blinken had a couple of bar-rock singles on Spotify under the name ABlinken — you get it — and he’d tweeted many, many complimentary things about Eric Clapton. Blinken was confirmed to the Cabinet, and he’s managed to largely avoid making public guitar-faces for the past three years. Last night, though, that streak came to a crashing halt, as Blinken held a State Department function that may or may not have been a glorified excuse for him to play guitar in front of Quincy Jones.

Last night, Antony Blinken launched something called the Global Music Diplomacy Initiative with a star-studded event in Washington. The Initiative is a joint venture from the State Department and the Recording Academy, and it’s supposedly all about using music to promote peace and democracy around the world. The initial event involved Quincy Jones being presented with the first-even Peace Through Music award. As Billboard reports, the night included performances from people like Dave Grohl, Herbie Hancock, Rakim, Aimee Mann and Paul Bryan, GAYLE, and Armani White. Also, Antony Blinken played “Hoochie Coochie Man.”

Blinken made self-deprecating jokes before and after his performance of the Muddy Waters classic. But watch him when he’s playing. This guy thinks he’s killing it. He’s singing! He’s playing guitar! He’s making full-on John Mayer faces! The vibes are very, very difficult to describe without coming off as a raving anti-government conspiracy theorist, but you can experience them for yourself below.

I couldn’t pass up tonight’s opportunity to combine music and diplomacy. Was a pleasure to launch @StateDept’s new Global Music Diplomacy Initiative. pic.twitter.com/6MUfTXO9xK — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 28, 2023

We can only hope that we will one day get some spicy Quincy Jones interview quotes about this historic event.