The harsh and sludgy Philly rock band Rid Of Me have spent the past few months barraging us with singles from their upcoming album Access To The Lonely. There was the eponymous “Rid Of Me,” of course, plus “I’m So Lonesome I Could Die,” “Gutted,” and “Hell Of It.” Today they’ve dropped another track, and it’s a good one.

“Cut” leans into Rid Of Me’s hulking, abrasively noisy tendencies, but, out of nowhere, it also features an absolutely smokin’ guitar solo that made me utter wordless syllables in glee. In an interview with Aversion, guitarist Mike McGinnis says the solo is a guest appearance from Harry Landon of the death metal band Cognitive:

Harry is a close friend and has also been one of our fill-in second guitar players. He toured with us in December of 2022 and we were in the process of writing “Cut” during the lead-up to that tour, so we asked him to write a solo for that spot in the song since he would also have the opportunity to play it live with us at those shows. I’m not exactly a shred-type guitar player, so I slowly learned to play it for live shows (which was rad because it expanded a couple ways I think about guitar), and Harry still came into the studio to drop it in while we were tracking. He killed it, it carries some ’80s metal vibes while jumping from hook to hook. Not always something you hear in a song like “Cut,” which makes us love it even more.

Bassist and vocalist Itarya Rosenberg also shared this:

This song is about being trans. My experience of identifying as a trans man. Part of it. It’s a process/I am still figuring a lot out. It’s very spiritual for me. It’s also confusing and at times incredibly isolating. It doesn’t look like one thing/like anything else/but it’s so emotional sometimes it’s hard to not feel judged. For being trans/for not being trans enough. But I am figuring it out! And I am lucky enough to have a creative outlet for everything, thru this band, with my closest friends.

Listen below.

<a href="https://ridofme.bandcamp.com/album/access-to-the-lonely">Access To The Lonely by Rid Of Me</a>

Access To The Lonely is out 11/3 on Knife Hits/Den Of Wax.