Asteroid Named After Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser

Elizabeth Fraser has always had an astral quality about her singing, and it seems the scientists agree. The Cocteau Twins singer, who recently returned to music with the new band Sun’s Signature, now has her own signature asteroid.

Cocteau Twins’ record label 4AD shared the news this week that on Wednesday, “after 10 years of research, the International Astronomical Union have named the asteroid 2013 TF19, ‘Fraser,’ after Elizabeth Fraser.” They also shared a NASA link with all the relevant astronomical data.

Yesterday, after 10 years of research, the International Astronomical Union have named the asteroid 2013 TF19, “Fraser”, after Elizabeth Fraser. The page reveals that the Fraser asteroid was discovered on Aug. 31, 2013 by M. Kusiak and M. Żołnowski at Tincana. There’s also a short biographical summary of Fraser’s career: “Elizabeth Davidson Fraser (b. 1963) is a Scottish singer, songwriter and musician. Her signature voice was the most distinctive feature of the legendary band Cocteau Twins. She appeared in many artistic projects, including This Mortal Coil and a performance with Massive Attack.” Not that anyone was doubting whether Cocteau Twins were legendary, but it’s official now.

Below, check out the announcement and a relevant chart.