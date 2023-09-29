Last year, the fuzzed-out Los Angeles trio julie released a double single, “pg.4 a picture of three hedges” b/w “through your window.” After that, they went quiet. They still haven’t released a full-length, but that didn’t stop julie from selling out every date on their upcoming North American tour, which includes a stop at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival. Today, the band has dropped another track. The new julie single “catalogue” is a hooky, pleasantly tangled piece of fired-up grunge-pop, and you can hear it below.

“catalogue” is out now on Atlantic.