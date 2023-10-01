Early last week, boygenius announced a new EP called the rest, made up of leftovers from their full-length debut the record. Since it was announced, they’ve been debuting songs from it while out on the road. We’ve already gotten “Black Hole” and “Afraid Of Heights,” and at their show in Philadelphia last night, they debuted another one, called “Powers.” That leaves only one track from the rest that hasn’t been heard in some form just yet. Watch video below.

the rest EP is out 10/13.