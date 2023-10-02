Live Aid Is Becoming A Musical

Live Aid, the 1985 benefit concert organized by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, is being turned into a musical. As the BBC reports, the musical — called Just For One Day, after David Bowie’s “Heroes” — will feature songs by Queen, U2, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Sting, and more acts that performed at the event.

The plot will center on how both Live Aid and the charity group Band Aid came about, along with “a love story inspired by real events.” It will not include actors portraying the Live Aid performers. “This isn’t a tribute thing,” Geldof told BBC. “I wouldn’t have anything to do with that. So, there isn’t a person dressed up as Freddie wearing a crap mustache. The songs drive the drama along… ”

Just For One Day was created by John O’Farrell (Mrs. Doubtfire, the musical) and Luke Sheppard (& Juliet, the Max Martin jukebox musical). Geldof has been present at some workshops for the it, and has watched as English actor Craige Els portrayed him. “Let me be completely blunt. It’s bad enough being Bob Geldof. It’s slightly worse seeing someone else pretending to be you,” Geldof said. “The one upside for me is that he’s got an amazing voice, stage Bob, so that people will think I actually sing as good as that.”

Just For One Day will be staged at the Old Vic Theatre in London from January 26 through March 30. Ten percent of every ticket sale will be donated to the Band Aid Charitable Trust.