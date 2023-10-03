Last week, King Gizzard And The Wizard Lizard announced their 25th album, The Silver Cord, which will be presented in two different versions: a shorter, hookier one and a jammy, lengthier one. “The first version’s really condensed, trimming all the fat,” Stu Mackenzie explained in a statement. “And on the second version, that first song, ‘Theia,’ is 20 minutes long. It’s the ‘everything’ version – those seven songs you’ve already heard on the first version, but with a whole lot of other shit we record while making it. It’s for the Gizz-heads.”

“I love Donna Summer’s records with Giorgio Moroder, and I’d never listen to the short versions now – I’m one of those people who wants to hear the whole thing,” Mackenzie continued. “We’re testing the boundaries of people’s attention spans when it comes to listening to music, perhaps – but I’m heavily interested in destroying such concepts.”

Today, they’re are offering fans the first taste of the album by sharing a video that combines its first three tracks: “Theia / The Silver Cord / Set.” Check it out below.

The Silver Cord is out 10/27 via KGLW.