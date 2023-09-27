King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce 25th Album The Silver Cord

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, endlessly productive Australian monsters of psychedelic rock, released their debut album 12 Bar Bruise in 2012. In just slightly over a decade, then, the Lizard Wizard have amassed an absolutely insane discography full of one-off genre experiments and staring-into-infinity jams. Earlier this year, the band leaned into classic metal sounds on PetroDragonic Apocalypse; Or, Dawn Of Eternal Night: An Annihilation Of Planet Earth And The Beginning Of Merciless Damnation, their 24th album. Before the year is over, they’ll follow that one with album number 25.

On Instagram this morning, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announced the looming release of their new LP The Silver Cord. They haven’t shared any songs yet, and they haven’t said anything about how it might sound. The accompanying photo, full of analog synths and matching red sunglasses, feels like a clue, but we can’t exactly say whether synthpop poses and the presence of a reel-to-reel machine indicates that they’re in the Devo or Suicide zone. We can merely speculate.

We can say for certain, however, that The Silver Cord will include seven tracks and that a particular edition of the LP will have extended versions of all those songs. With a band like this, you want the extended editions. You want to get lost in it. Otherwise, you’re not getting the full experience. Check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Theia”

02 “The Silver Cord”

03 “Set”

04 “Chang’e”

05 “Gilgamesh”

06 “Swan Song”

07 “Extinction”

The Silver Cord is out 10/27. Check out our cover story on King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard here.