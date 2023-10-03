When was the last time you heard a dial tone? If you’re young enough, you might not even know what a dial tone is. You might not understand that we used to hear a droning buzz whenever we picked up our phones. There are lots of things that might incite nostalgia for the pre-smartphone days, but the dial tone is not one of them. Nevertheless, we still have a new Wild Nothing song about kissing the dial tone.

Jack Tatum, the Virginia indie-pop auteur better known as Wild Nothing, is getting ready to release Hold, his first new album in five years. (Sadly, hold has not gone the way of dial tone.) We’ve already posted two early tracks “Suburban Solutions” and the Hatchie collab “Headlights On.” Today, Tatum has also shared “Dial Tone,” a fuzzily lovelorn jam about a missed connection with a loved one. Below, check out director Min Soo Park’s video, in which two lovers race through city streets to find each other.

Hold is out 10/27 on Captured Tracks.