Hey, the talk shows are back! Back in May, the Writers Guild Of America went on strike against the Alliance Of Motion Picture And Television Producers. Since all the late-night talk shows are staffed by union writers, all those shows had to go dark. Last week, though, the WGA and the AMPTP came to an agreement, and the strike is officially over. That means all four late-night shows returned with new episodes last night, and it means Jason Isbell got to jump right back into the musical-guest rotation.

The late-night shows will presumably have to lean especially hard on musical guests in the months ahead. The Screen Actors Guild is still on strike, and that means we’re not going to get any actors promoting their movies or TV shows on these talks shows. Jason Isbell is in Martin Scorsese’s forthcoming Killers Of The Flower Moon, so he might be a SAG member, but that doesn’t mean he can’t play music on these shows. Isbell has long been a late-night regular, but he and his band the 400 Unit released Weathervanes, their most recent album, in June, a month after the strike began. That means that last night was their first time getting to play one of those songs on TV.

On last night’s Kimmel, Jason Isbell and his 400 Unit played the Weatervanes track “When We Were Close,” and they sounded tough and well-oiled. (Isbell’s wife Amanda Shires, a member of the 400 Unit, did not join them.) The show’s other guest was Arnold Schwarzenegger, who’s also presumably a SAG member but who was there to hawk his book. As for the other talk shows: Fallon had John Mayer, Colbert had Louis Cato, and Seth Meyers didn’t have any guests at all. Watch the Isbell performance below.

Weathervanes is out now on Southeastern/Thirty Tigers.