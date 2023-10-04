Last month, Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry released “Are You Awake?,” her first-ever solo single. Mayberry also served as opening act on the Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie’s co-headlining tour, and she played a few headlining gigs of her own, covering Madonna and fictional hitmakers the Oneders. On Monday night, the Los Angeles band Lo Moon played the first night of their weekly residency at Zebulon, and Mayberry joined them for a version of a PJ Harvey classic.

PJ Harvey released “Down By The Water” as the lead single from her 1995 masterpiece To Bring You My Love. It’s a stark and commanding song, and decades later, it’s amazing to think that it ever became any kind of radio hit. During Lo Moon’s Monday night set, Lauren Mayberry and the War On Drugs’ Charlie Hall joined the band for a restrained but cool take on “Down By The Water.” Watch a couple of fan-made videos below.

Over the weekend, Lauren Mayberry also played a pair of headlining sets at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. During those shows, Mayberry welcomed Lo Moon’s Sam Stewart to the stage, and they covered another ’90s alt-rock classic, No Doubt’s “Don’t Speak.” Here’s another fan-made video.

We still don’t know what’s up with Lauren Mayberry’s solo album, but it sure seems like it’s coming soon.