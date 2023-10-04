Empty Country – “Dustine”

New Music October 4, 2023 2:41 PM By Chris DeVille

New Music October 4, 2023 2:41 PM By Chris DeVille

Former Cymbals Eat Guitars leader Joseph D’Agostino is about to serve up another collection of windswept, emotive, lost-in-a-dream indie rock fare under his Empty Country guise. Empty Country II is out in a month, and D’Agostino has so far given us three intriguing previews: “Pearl,” “Erlking,” and “David.” Today he adds a fourth, “Dustine,” a six-minute epic about chaotic squalor in the dregs of southern Virginia. This one soars gracefully, disappears into near silence, and once again emerges to fly the flag for “are you sure this isn’t emo” indie rock. Listen below.

Empty Country II is out 11/3 on Tough Love/Get Better.

