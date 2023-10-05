Drake is no longer hiding a child. Tomorrow, Drake will release his long-promised, slightly delayed new album For All The Dogs. He already released his sleepy, grumpy SZA collab “Slime You Out,” and that song already debuted at #1. Today, Drake has followed that one with a new single called “8AM In Charlotte,” and his son Adonis, who’s mostly been kept out of the spotlight until now, is the star of its video.

“8AM In Charlotte” is the latest entry in what people are calling Drake’s timestamp series, along with past entries like “4PM in Calabasas” and “5AM In Toronto.” As with the past entries in the series, the song itself finds Drake offering his State Of Drake address, expounding over a slow, soul-sampling beat. (In this case, the beat reportedly comes from longtime Griselda Records producer Conductor Williams.) Drake packs his lines full of inside references, sneak disses, and dubious wordplay: “So many checks owed, I feel Czechoslovakian.”

At least for the moment, “8AM In Charlotte” isn’t on any of the streaming services. Instead, Drake has shared the song by posting its pretty-long video on social media. The clip opens with Drake’s son Adonis describing the drawing from the cover of For All The Dogs. It proceeds to become a shakycam rap video, with Drake dressing extra goofy — hair curlers, enormous leather pants, “Hate Survivor” hoodie. Adonis dances along with Drake and poses with Drake’s friends, all of whom are also wearing “Hate Survivor” hoodies. There’s a lot to pick apart with this one, but it’s also a fairly standard-issue end-of-the-album Drake song. Check it out below.

For All The Dogs is out 9/22 on OVO/Republic/Universal.