Drake Pushes Back For All The Dogs, Pisses Off Halle Berry

Drake has once again pushed back the release date for his new album For All The Dogs, which was pegged to come out next week but will now be released on October 6. In a statement on his Instagram story, he wrote that in order to finish the album, he’d have to cancel dates on his ongoing It’s All A Blur tour with 21 Savage, which has already been delayed a number of times previously.

“Okay my dilemma I am faced with is I either cancel shows to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show,” he wrote. “I owe you all these memories we are building and anywhere we have missed to date we will be spinning back for sure. For All The Dogs October 6th … It’s only right…”

The It’s All A Blur tour is supposed to end on October 9 in Columbus, a date that was previously rescheduled after the start of the tour was pushed back in July.

On Friday, Drake released a new single, “Slime You Out,” featuring SZA. Its original single artwork featured a photograph of Halle Berry being slimed at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. Berry was not happy about Drake using a photo of her. “didn’t get my permission. That’s not cool, I thought better of him,” she wrote on an Instagram comment. “When people you admire disappoint you you have to be the bigger person and move on!”