Japanese Breakfast Takes Colbert To “Kokomo, IN”
Japanese Breakfast play Radio City Music Hall tonight, but they showed up in New York a little early. To promote the big gig, and to remind people to dust off their copies of 2021’s Jubilee, Michelle Zauner’s band stepped onstage at the Ed Sullivan Theater to play an elegant, dreamy “Kokomo, IN” on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. The string section was a really nice touch, and it connected the dots between this song and Zauner’s beloved “Jesus, etc.” Watch below.