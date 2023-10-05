Bryan Ferry Announces Mamouna Reissue Featuring Previously Unreleased Album Horoscope

Roxy Music frontman Bryan Ferry released his debut solo album These Foolish Things, which means his solo career is now 50 years old. It’s still going strong. Last year, Ferry released the covers EP Love Letters and toured with Roxy Music. Now, Ferry has announced a deluxe reissue of his Mamouna, the solo album that he released in 1994. The new edition will include Horoscope, an entire unreleased Bryan Ferry album.

Bryan Ferry worked on Mamouna with his former Roxy Music bandmates Brian Eno and Phil Manzanera, as well as heavyweights like Nile Rodgers, Maceo Parker, Robin Trower, and Pino Palladino. When it came out, it was Ferry’s first solo LP in seven years. Before finishing that LP, Ferry started working on an album that he planned to call Horoscope. He abandoned the record a few times before it eventually evolved into Mamouna. The finished version of Horoscope that’s finally about to come out will feature eight songs, including different versions of a couple of Mamouna tracks and a 10-minute take on the Roxy Music classic “Mother Of Pearl.”

Along with both Mamouna and Horoscope, the new reissue will include Sketches, a disc of outtakes and rarities. Along with news of the big reissue, Ferry has shared one of those Sketches tracks, an early instrumental version of the single “Your Painted Smile.” Below, listen to that track and check out the tracklist for the Mamouna box set.

TRACKLIST:

CD1: Mamouna

01 “Don’t Want To Know”

02 “N.Y.C.”

03 “Your Painted Smile”

04 “Mamouna”

05 “The Only Face”

06 “The 39 Steps”

07 “Which Way To Turn”

08 “Wildcat Days”

09 “Gemini Moon”

10 “Chain Reaction”

CD2: Horoscope

01 “Where Do We Go From Here”

02 “The Only Face (Horoscope Version)”

03 “Desdemona”

04 “S&M”

05 “Loop De Li”

06 “Gemini Moon (Horoscope Version)”

07 “Raga”

08 “Mother Of Pearl”

CD3: Sketches

01 “Mamouna (Instrumental Edit ’89/’94)”

02 “Your Painted Smile (Instrumental – First Draft ’89)”

03 “Your Painted Smile (With Guide Vocal) (Later Version ’89)”

04 “Your Painted Smile (Piano and Vocal ’93)”

05 “NYC/Desdemona (Instrumental ’91)”

06 “Robot (Instrumental) [first Draft ’89]”

07 “The Only Face (Instrumental) (First Draft ’89)”

08 “The Only Face (Piano and Vocal ’93)”

09 “Loop De Li (Instrumental) (first Draft ’89)”

10 “Horoscope Strings (Instrumental ’90)”

The deluxe Mamouna reissue is out 11/17 on BMG.