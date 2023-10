The atmospheric, Korn-quoting Chicago singer-songwriter Mia Joy has a new EP on the way. It’s called Celestial Mirror, and it’s preceded today by lead single “More Green.” The song begins as a meditative synth mirage and unfolds into a steadily drifting dream, vast and magnificent in a homespun way. Listen below.

Celestial Mirror by Mia Joy

Celestial Mirror is out 11/10 on Fire Talk.