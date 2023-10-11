The extremely cool California punks Spiritual Cramp have already released a bunch of records, and they’ll come out with their self-titled full-length debut next month. We’ve already posted the LP’s singles “Talkin’ On The Internet” and “Herberts On Holiday,” and now they’ve got another one.

Spiritual Cramp’s new song “Better Off This Way” is a rip-snorting, energetic garage-rocker that might be the catchiest of the album’s early singles thus far. The song also has an extremely fun video from director Sean Stout. In the clip, the different Spiritual Cramp members fashionable criminals who get into complicated Mexican standoffs in pursuit of a mysterious briefcase. Militarie Gun’s Ian Shelton makes a cameo. Check it out below.

Spiritual Cramp is out 11/3 on Blue Grape Music.