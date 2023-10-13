Last weekend while performing at the Power Trip festival in the Coachella Valley, Judas Priest officially announced their nineteenth studio album, Invincible Shield, which will be released on March 8.

At that show, they were joined by longtime guitarist Glenn Tipton, who had to retire from regular touring in 2018 due to his Parkinson’s disease but continues to be an active member of the band, and that includes contributing to their latest album.

Invincible Shield is the follow-up to 2018’s Firepower, and it’s the first album they’ve release since being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year. Today, they’re sharing the album’s lead single, “Panic Attack.” Check it out below.

Invincible Shield is out 3/8.