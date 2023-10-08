Judas Priest Announce New Album Invincible Shield

Judas Priest officially announced their nineteenth studio album, Invincible Shield, during their set at Power Trip, the hard rock and heavy metal-focused festival put on for the first time this year by Coachella promoter Goldenvoice. The album will be released on March 8.

At Power Trip, they were also joined by longtime guitarist Glenn Tipton, who had to retire from regular touring in 2018 due to his Parkinson’s disease. Tipton came out for the band’s encore, performing “Metal Gods,” “Breaking The Law,” and “Living After Midnight” with them. He also contributed to the new album.

In an interview earlier this year, Richie Faulkner said: “It’s sounding fantastic. It’s sounding great. Obviously, I’m gonna say that, but if it didn’t sound great, we wouldn’t be bothering. You’ve gotta do something that we think is better than the last one so to speak. And if it wasn’t, Priest don’t need to do that.”