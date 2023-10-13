Kate Pierson – “Every Day Is Halloween” (Feat. Sia)

New Music October 13, 2023 2:13 PM By James Rettig

Kate Pierson – “Every Day Is Halloween” (Feat. Sia)

New Music October 13, 2023 2:13 PM By James Rettig

This week, our The Alternative Number Ones column looked at the B-52’s’ “Channel Z,” the 1989 single that improbably kicked off the band’s biggest commercial moment. The B-52’s went on a farewell tour last year, but they’ve still got some shows coming up — many as part of a Las Vegas residency that had some dates this summer and will continue next spring.

Kate Pierson, one of the band’s founding members, released her debut solo album Guitars And Microphones back in 2015, and four of its tracks were co-written by Sia Furler, also known as just Sia. Today, Pierson has shared another Sia team-up, a holiday single called “Every Day Is Halloween” — an original song, no less, despite the other popular track of the same name. This one was co-written by Sia and Samuel Dixon.

Check it out below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Steely Dan Replaced On Eagles Farewell Tour As Donald Fagen Hospitalized

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: The Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds

3 days ago 0

Nu-Metal Fest Sick New World Announces 2024 Lineup

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest