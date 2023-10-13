This week, our The Alternative Number Ones column looked at the B-52’s’ “Channel Z,” the 1989 single that improbably kicked off the band’s biggest commercial moment. The B-52’s went on a farewell tour last year, but they’ve still got some shows coming up — many as part of a Las Vegas residency that had some dates this summer and will continue next spring.

Kate Pierson, one of the band’s founding members, released her debut solo album Guitars And Microphones back in 2015, and four of its tracks were co-written by Sia Furler, also known as just Sia. Today, Pierson has shared another Sia team-up, a holiday single called “Every Day Is Halloween” — an original song, no less, despite the other popular track of the same name. This one was co-written by Sia and Samuel Dixon.

Check it out below.