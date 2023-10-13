Offset – “Freaky” (Feat. Cardi B)

Today, the former Migos member Offset comes out with Set It Off, his first solo album in four years. When Offset released his last album, the Migos were still going strong, and the world was a different place. But Offset is acclimating. Earlier this year, Offset and his wife Cardi B released the very fun single “Jealousy.” That track appears on Set It Off, and so does “Freaky,” another new track from the couple.

There’s nothing too complex about “Freaky”; it’s just Offset and Cardi rapping about getting nasty with each other (or whoever) over a hard, simple beat that Tay Keith co-produced. But it’s always fun to hear Cardi talk her shit, and she does that here. Check it out below.

Set It Off also features collaborators like Future, Latto, Young Nudy, and Don Tolliver. Offset may have buried the hatchet with his onetime Migos comrade Quavo, but Quavo’s not on the album. Along with the LP, Offset has just come out with a cool video for his latest single, the horn-heavy Travis Scott collab “Say My Grace,” which Offset and Scott filmed in Thailand. Watch that below.

If you feel like it, you can stream all of Set It Off below.

Set It Off is out now on Motown/Universal.