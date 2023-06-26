Last year, the Migos broke up. In May of last year, Quavo and Takeoff, two thirds of the great Atlanta rap trio, broke away from their longtime comrade Offset, and released their Unc & Phew album as duo. Then, in November, Takeoff was murdered outside a Houston bowling alley. He was 28. Takeoff’s death didn’t mend the problems between Quavo and Offset. Both of them gave eulogies at Takeoff’s memorial, but when Quavo performed his Takeoff tribute “Without You” at the Grammys earlier this year, Quavo and Takeoff reportedly got into a backstage physical altercation. Last night, though, the estranged surviving Migos got together to perform and to pay tribute to Takeoff.

Earlier this month, as TMZ reported, Quavo and Offset got together to celebrate what would’ve been Takeoff’s 29th birthday. The two of them were photographed together wearing Takeoff memorial shirts in Atlanta. And last night, Quavo and Offset once again shared a stage at the BET Awards. The show was built around celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, and it included performances from many different generations of rap legends: the Sugarhill Gang, Big Daddy Kane, MC Lyte, E-40, Trick Daddy and Trina, Fat Joe and Remy Ma, Chief Keef, Master P, Soulja Boy, M.O.P. Busta Rhymes won the Lifetime Achievement Award. But the night’s emotional climax was probably the reunion of the Migos.

Quavo and Offset came out onstage last night dancing to “Hotel Lobby,” the single that Quavo and Takeoff released last year. With a space shuttle onscreen behind them, the two rappers played hypeman while a spotlight shined on the empty space between them. They transitioned into the Migos’ huge 2016 hit “Bad And Boujee,” which was ironically one of the few Migos tracks with no Takeoff verse. (Lil Uzi Vert, who had the last verse on “Bad And Boujee,” opened last night’s BET Awards, but he didn’t come out for “Bad And Boujee,” with good reason. This performance was about the Migos.) Watch it below.

Even if Quavo and Offset never do anything together again, it’s great to see the two of them reunite for this one moment.