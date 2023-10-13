After a too-long break, Chicago rap weirdo Valee is about to drop his third album of 2023. After Vacabularee and Virtuoso, Valee has teamed up with MVW, a former contemporary classical composer who became a rap producer, for the new collaborative LP Valeedation. We already posted first single “Tailor Swift,” and now they’ve also shared the new track “Crème De La Crème.”

A few guest-rappers are slated to appear on Valeedation — Zelooperz, Tony Shhnow, Bbyafricka — and one of them is on “Crème De La Crème.” On this one, Valee trades verses with underground rap eccentric Pink Siifu, and the two of them clearly enjoy dancing around MVW’s impressionistic, piano-led beat. Here’s what MVW says about it:

This track was a particularly interesting from an executive production standpoint. Siifu and Valee had worked together in brilliant form, and I thought this track would be particularly good fit for their styles. Siifu’s additional verse is woven into a dialogue to create this unique call-and-response feel that is decidedly organic.

And here’s what Pink Siifu says:

Honestly, Valee has been one of my favorite rappers since like 2016-2017… It’s just a honor and privilege to be able to add to the already strong discography and beautiful legacy. Every time Valee drops, it’s a gift for Chicago and those from the city who prevail. This track was easy off top, thanks to MVW. The production was brought to me on a platter, and the layup verse was sensational. Valee is one of the easiest to work with; even when not in the same room, we are able bounce ideas off.

Listen to “Crème De La Crème” below.

Valeedation is out 10/20 on MVW Productions/Fake Shore Drive.