The Get Up Kids’ Matt Pryor Announces Memoir Red Letter Days

The Get Up Kids leader Matt Pryor has announced a memoir called Red Letter Days, which will be out on January 23. The book is derived from journal entries that Pryor wrote between 1990 and 2000.

“This was never meant to be a book about emo or even the band in particular, I didn’t want to write about the ‘scene.’ That is already well documented,” Pryor explained in a press release. “Every one of the stories in the book is one that I’ve told backstage, at a bar, or on a porch. I wanted to translate them from an oral tradition to a written one.”

“I have found — and this is fairly recently — that things I write don’t really hit me like that until later,” he continued. “In the moment I just think that’s a cool song, lyric or story; it seems to be that I can only really connect on that level once I’ve had some distance from it.”

Red Letter Days will be released via Washed Up Books. You can pre-order it here.