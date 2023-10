Bolted, the first Forest Swords album in six years, drops at the end of this week. To draw your attention to that, the producer born Matthew Barnes has shared one last single to go along with the wealth of advance tracks he’s dropped this year. “Night Sculpture” is a shadowy, meditative electronic track with a central melody that reminds me of, seriously, the piano line from “In The End” by Linkin Park. Listen below.

Bolted is out 10/20 on Ninja Tune.