Mannequin Pussy – “I Don’t Know You”

Ian Hurdle

New Music October 17, 2023 10:01 AM By Danielle Chelosky

In August, Mannequin Pussy shared the ferocious song “I Got Heaven,” which burned with the same unhinged energy of their last album, 2019’s masterful Patience. Now, they’ve finally announced its follow-up, I Got Heaven, produced by John Congleton. The single “I Don’t Know You” is out today.

The track is a burst of delirious shoegaze. “This is simply a song about having a crush,” Marisa Dabice said of it. “About the excitement and playful fantasy that can come from meeting someone unexpectedly at a festival, or on the street, or in line at the grocery store. You don’t know when you’ll see them again but the rush of their possibility lingers, making you yearn to know more about them.”

Listen to “I Don’t Know You” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “I Got Heaven”
02 “Loud Bark”
03 “Nothing Like”
04 “I Don’t Know You”
05 “Sometimes”
06 “OK? OK! OK? OK!”
07 “Tell Me Softly”
08 “Of Her”
09 “Aching”
10 “Split Me Open”

I Got Heaven is out 3/1 on Epitaph.

