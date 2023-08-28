Last week, Philadelphia indie-punks Mannequin Pussy, a Stereogum Band To Watch way back in 2016, announced some big plans. They’ve bought back their masters from Tiny Engines, their former label, and they’re reissuing their 2016 sophomore album Romantic on their own newly-formed label Romantic Records. But Mannequin Pussy aren’t just reissuing their older music. They’ve also just released a brand-new single.

Mannequin Pussy recorded their new single “I Got Heaven” with veteran indie rock producer John Congleton, and it’s a revved-up anthem that moves from stomp-scream fuzz-rock fury to twinkly shoegaze melody and back again. Lyrically, bandleader Marisa Dabice is on her Patti Smith shit: “And what if we stopped spinning?/ And what if we’re just flat?/ And what if Jesus himself ate my fucking snatch?” It’s Mannequin Pussy’s first new song since their 2021 EP Perfect, though Dabice appeared on the remix of Dazy and Militarie Gun’s “Pressure Cooker” last year. Mannequin Pussy haven’t announced a new record yet, but there’s more new music on the way.

Here’s what Marisa Dabice says about “I Got Heaven”:

“I Got Heaven” is a song intended to merge the sacred and the profane and to serve as a reminder that we are all perfect exactly as we have been made and that no one gets to decide how a life should or should not be lived. Heaven is here on a planet that gave us everything we needed to survive. Heaven is in the plants and in the water and in the animals who we share this world with. Heaven is inside of me and inside of you. The weaponization of Christianity for political means, for individual profit and power, as a tool to intentionally divide us, is one of the greatest threats to our modern world and a threat to our ability to find solidarity through love. To allow the hatred and the violence and the noise to rise is to reject our sacred purpose as individuals, which is simply to love.

Mason Mercer and Anthony Miralles directed the “I Got Heaven” video, which has a sunlight gothic folk-horror storyline and which might be lightly NSFW. Mannequin Pussy are touring the US this fall with Movements, Softcult, and Heart To Gold. They’ve also got some European dates, and they’re playing Coheed And Cambria’s cruise. Below, check out the “I Got Heaven” video and the band’s tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

9/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *

9/08 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre *

9/09 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater *

9/10 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace *

9/12 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues *

9/13 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s *

9/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage *

9/16 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor *

9/18 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

9/19 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *

9/21 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life *

9/22 – Mckees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theater *

9/24 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium *

9/26 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

9/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

9/29 – Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs *

9/30 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall *

10/03 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *

10/05 – Denver, CO @ Summit *

10/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell *

10/10 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre *

10/11 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

10/13 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst *

10/14 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues *

10/23-27 – Miami, FL @ Coheed & Cambria SS Neverender Cruise

11/17 – San Juan De Alicante, Spain @ Magic Robin Hood

11/18 – L’hospitalet De Llobregat, Spain @ Primavera Sound

11/19 – Lisboa, Portugal @ ZDB

11/20 – Porto, Portugal @ Maus Hábitos

* with Movements, Softcult, & Heart To Gold

“I Got Heaven” is out now on Epitaph.