Mannequin Pussy Buy Back Masters, Reissue Sophomore Album On Their Own New Label

Mannequin Pussy have bought back their masters from Tiny Engines, the North Carolina label that reissued their 2014 debut and released their 2016 album Romantic. Tiny Engines relaunched earlier this summer with a new management structure. Mannequin Pussy have announced that they’ll reissue Romantic through their own label, Romantic Records, and pre-orders for the limited run are live now.

“We are so proud to announce the beginning of our very own record label imprint: Romantic Records,” the band wrote in an Instagram post. “Near the end of last year our former record label, Tiny Engines, graciously allowed us the opportunity to buy back our masters. Huge thanks to Tiny Engines — first for being among our first supporters and for their early belief in our music and secondly for giving us this opportunity.”

“Thank you to everyone who has been part of our musical lives and who has loved and supported this record,” the statement continued. “It’s so meaningful to us every time someone tags us in their cover of “romantic” or let’s us know they just discovered and connected to the album for the first time. We’re so excited to continue to show you what we’ve been busy working on.”

Mannequin Pussy’s most recent full-length, Patience, came out in 2019, and it was their first for Epitaph Records. In 2021, they followed that up with the Perfect EP.