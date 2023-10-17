IAN SWEET – “Smoking Again”

New Music October 17, 2023 11:50 AM By Chris DeVille

“Oh I’ve been a mess,” Jillian Medford sings on the new IAN SWEET single. “Haven’t slept/ Started smoking again/ And I’m tryin to grow my hair out/ But I keep cuttin’ my bangs/ Every time you say my name.” The song is called “Smoking Again,” and it captures Medford in a state of lovestruck distress.

The hard-charging pop-rock track is the latest single from the upcoming SUCKER following “Your Spit” and “Emergency Contact.” In a press release, Medford concedes that “Smoking Again” is “pretty dramatic,” but she sells it. Medford elaborates, “I often put myself in situations that I know won’t be beneficial to me, just to get a rise out of myself. Almost like setting up obstacles just to see if I could overcome them.”

Listen below.

SUCKER is out 11/3 on Polyvinyl.

Chris DeVille

