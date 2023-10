This week, Evian Christ is releasing his first-ever album, Revanchist. The producer has shared “On Embers” and “Nobody Else” from it so far. Today, he’s back with “Yxguden,” which features Bladee and also incorporates a hook that dates back to at least 2007, when it was used on a track by DJ Hizzy. The song comes with a music video directed by Micha Klein. Watch and listen below.

Revanchist is out 10/20 via Warp.