Lol Tolhurst, Peter “Budgie” Clark, and Jacknife Lee are releasing a new collaborative album called Los Angeles next month. Their combined pedigree has, naturally, attracted some big names: Primal Scream leader Bobby Gillespie sang on single “Ghosted At Home,” in addition to two more tracks on the album, and LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy contributed to the title track and one more. The album also features the Edge, Lonnie Holley, Mary Lattimore, and more. Today, the trio of artists is sharing “We Got To Move,” which features Modest Mouse leader Isaac Brock.

“This is one of the more existential tracks on ‘Los Angeles.’ It’s an homage to Philip Glass, Ron Fricke and Godfrey Reggio’s Koyaanisqatsi, with words by Isaac Brock,” Budgie said. Jacknife Lee added: “Isaac is one of the most unique voices that we have. He’s brilliant. He gave us this weird, anxious, beautiful rush of a song. To pump up the duality within the song my daughters and I came up with a chorus that made us giddy with its ridiculousness. The song is absurd. The sound is absurd. And it’s about bugs.”

The song comes with a music video directed by Daniel Rashid and featuring Fred Armisen, alongside Tolhurst, Budgie, and Brock. Watch and listen below.

Los Angeles is out 11/3 on Play It Again Sam.