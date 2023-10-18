Say Sue Me – “4am”

New Music October 17, 2023 8:52 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Say Sue Me – “4am”

New Music October 17, 2023 8:52 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last year, South Korean shoegaze band Say Sue Me shared 10, an anniversary EP with covers of Yo La Tengo, Pavement, Daniel Johnston, and more. Since then, they unveiled the song “Mind Is Light” in July, and today they’re back with “4am” as well as tour dates.

“Byungkyu wrote the intro line of the song about five years ago, and it was finally completed this year,” Sumi Choi said in a statement. “This is a song about anxiety and sleeplessness. It contains the sadness and anxiety that come at that time when you close your eyes to fall asleep at night, and the restlessness of not being able to easily.”

Listen to “4am” below.

TOUR DATES:
10/20 – Fukuoka, JP @ Satsumanian Spinoff @ Voodoo Lounge
10/22 – Kagoshima, JP @ Great Satsumanian Festival
11/03 – Tokyo, JP @ BiKN Festival @ Spotify O-East
11/13 – NYC, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge
11/14 – Washington, D.C @ The Atlantis
11/15 – Philadelphia. PA @ Kung Fu Necktie
11/16 – Austin, TX @ Parish
11/20 – CMDX, MX @ Korea Spotlight @ Auditorio BB

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Death Grips Cut Fayetteville Show Short When Fans Won’t Stop Throwing Glow Sticks At Them

5 days ago 0

Peter Gabriel’s New Album i/o Is Out In December, 10 Of Its 12 Tracks Already Streaming

5 days ago 0

SNL Returns With Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Cameos, Boygenius Jokes, & Pete Davidson’s “I’m Just Ken” Parody

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest