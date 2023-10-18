Last year, South Korean shoegaze band Say Sue Me shared 10, an anniversary EP with covers of Yo La Tengo, Pavement, Daniel Johnston, and more. Since then, they unveiled the song “Mind Is Light” in July, and today they’re back with “4am” as well as tour dates.

“Byungkyu wrote the intro line of the song about five years ago, and it was finally completed this year,” Sumi Choi said in a statement. “This is a song about anxiety and sleeplessness. It contains the sadness and anxiety that come at that time when you close your eyes to fall asleep at night, and the restlessness of not being able to easily.”

Listen to “4am” below.

<a href="https://music.saysue.me/track/4am">4am by Say Sue Me 세이수미</a>

TOUR DATES:

10/20 – Fukuoka, JP @ Satsumanian Spinoff @ Voodoo Lounge

10/22 – Kagoshima, JP @ Great Satsumanian Festival

11/03 – Tokyo, JP @ BiKN Festival @ Spotify O-East

11/13 – NYC, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

11/14 – Washington, D.C @ The Atlantis

11/15 – Philadelphia. PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

11/16 – Austin, TX @ Parish

11/20 – CMDX, MX @ Korea Spotlight @ Auditorio BB