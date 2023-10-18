Say Sue Me – “4am”
Last year, South Korean shoegaze band Say Sue Me shared 10, an anniversary EP with covers of Yo La Tengo, Pavement, Daniel Johnston, and more. Since then, they unveiled the song “Mind Is Light” in July, and today they’re back with “4am” as well as tour dates.
“Byungkyu wrote the intro line of the song about five years ago, and it was finally completed this year,” Sumi Choi said in a statement. “This is a song about anxiety and sleeplessness. It contains the sadness and anxiety that come at that time when you close your eyes to fall asleep at night, and the restlessness of not being able to easily.”
Listen to “4am” below.
TOUR DATES:
10/20 – Fukuoka, JP @ Satsumanian Spinoff @ Voodoo Lounge
10/22 – Kagoshima, JP @ Great Satsumanian Festival
11/03 – Tokyo, JP @ BiKN Festival @ Spotify O-East
11/13 – NYC, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge
11/14 – Washington, D.C @ The Atlantis
11/15 – Philadelphia. PA @ Kung Fu Necktie
11/16 – Austin, TX @ Parish
11/20 – CMDX, MX @ Korea Spotlight @ Auditorio BB