Barrie has released a new single, “Hard Candy,” a song that was originally featured in an episode of the Hulu/Freeform comedy series Single Drunk Female last year. “I’m putting it out now because I like this one and it doesn’t really belong on any other release,” Barrie noted in an Instagram post. Earlier this year, Barrie put out a new EP called 5K. Listen to “Hard Candy” below.

“Hard Candy” is out now.