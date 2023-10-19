Bruce Springsteen Speaks At Monmouth University, Where His Archives Are Getting A New Building

A couple weeks ago, Bruce Springsteen rescheduled his tour dates to 2024 after he revealed he was dealing with a peptic ulcer. However, some good news for the New Jersey rock legend: The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University is expanding. His paraphernalia will be housed in a new 30,000 square foot building, which will include a 230-seat theater.

The announcement was made at the opening event this morning, where Springsteen made a speech and Darlene Love was on hand. “I think a building with your name on it is a tricky thing,” he said. “Because I’m still alive … I could get arrested for shooting tequilas in a public park. That’s something that could happen.”

He did not attend the college, but he was born at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch. He also wrote Born To Run in a house near the campus.

“I want to say how happy I am that my archives are going to have a home here in New Jersey, that means a lot of me,” Springsteen said. “Believe it or not there are people who come from around the world for their vacations or pilgrimages to spend their hard-earned dollars in Asbury Park, or Freehold in search of from whence I hailed, and now they will have someplace to go other than my house.”

Springsteen gave an update on his health on SiriusXM E Street Radio last week. “I am deeply sorry but this belly thing, despite my ability to laugh at it, has been a monster and is still unfortunately rocking my internal world,” he said.

Watch him speak below.