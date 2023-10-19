It’s weird to think about, but 21 Savage has essentially become a pop star, and he’s done it without altering his bleak, hissing, violent rap style. Last year, Savage and Drake released the collaborative album Her Loss. This year, Savage and Drake toured arenas together. Right now, this very moment, Savage is on five of the songs that appear on this week’s Billboard Hot 100. And now he’s out here making Call Of Duty soundtrack song with Ryan Tedder.

The new game Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III is coming out next month, and it’ll feature 21 Savage as a playable character. Savage will also appear in a preview for the game. Today, as he gears up for his first European tour in years — something that’s only now possible after he was arrested by ICE in 2019 — Savage has come out with the new Call Of Duty single “Call Me Revenge.”

21 Savage recorded “Call Me Revenge” with d4vd, an 18-year-old viral bedroom-R&B phenom who was born in Queens and grew up in Houston. The track was produced by Maroon 5 collaborator Jason Evigan and with Ryan Tedder, the OneRepublic leader who’s made lots of big middle-of-the-road hits. This must be the first Ryan Tedder track with multiple lyrics about shooting you. It’s a heady, ghostly song with lots of moody synth-patches and bass-wobbles, and it sounds more like Imagine Dragons than Migos. Savage still sounds perfectly at home. Listen below.

“Call Me Revenge” is out now on Epic. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III is out 11/8.