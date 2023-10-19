Thurston Moore Says Sonic Youth Reunion Is “Always Going To Be On The Table”

Next week, Thurston Moore is publishing a memoir, Sonic Life. In a new interview with The New York Times, Moore was asked about the possibility of a Sonic Youth reunion.

“Everybody wants us to get back together,” he told the paper. “I don’t foresee it happening because I think maybe it’s a little too unwieldy at this point.” He said that reunions are “a really typical and expected thing to do” and “that goes against the nature of what the band was. I’d rather be like the Beatles and never get back together.” He did, however, go on to add that reforming the band would “be really worthwhile” and “something that’s always going to be on the table.”

As to whether or not he could perform with Kim Gordon again: “We’re adults. We can find our peace in this kind of situation. We’re very connected in our family with my daughter and my nieces and everything. It’s not like some hate-fest or anything… Nobody’s getting any younger. You know, Sonic Youth at 80?”

Sonic Youth, of course, broke up in 2011, and they played their final shows not long after Moore and Gordon announced that they had separated after 27 years of marriage. Gordon wrote about the end of her marriage and the last days of Sonic Youth in her own memoir, Girl In A Band, back in 2015.

Though Sonic Youth have not been an active concern for more than a decade, the band has kept up a steady string of archival releases, the most recent and significant of those being last year’s rarities compilation In/Out/In. In a Rolling Stone interview around that time, guitarist Lee Ranaldo said that they’d received “blank check offers” from festivals to reunite but haven’t really considered any of them. “We’re all living and breathing, so you never know what the future will bring,” Ranaldo said. “But we have not entertained it at this point. It’s something that hangs out there and people are always asking about.”

Moore’s memoir Sonic Life will be released on October 24. Last week, he announced that he had to cancel his US book tour due to a “debilitating” heart condition. In the Times interview, Moore said that he has atrial defibrillation, and his doctors told him that he couldn’t fly. “This year, it became slightly concerning,” he said. “I was finding myself at times to be so weak I could hardly walk around the neighborhood.” But, he added, that the “prognosis is very good.”