Watch Paul McCartney Play The Beatles’ “She’s A Woman” For The First Time In 19 Years

News October 19, 2023 11:04 AM By James Rettig

Paul McCartney kicked off the Australian leg of his Got Back tour on Wednesday night in Adelaide at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre. . It was his first show in over a year, since his Glastonbury headlining set in June 2022. He performed a combination of Beatles, Wings, and solo songs, and he broke out the Beatles’ 1964 single “She’s A Woman” for the first time in 19 years. The last time he performed it was also at Glastonbury, but in 2004, when it was part of his summer tour setlist. Watch video below.

