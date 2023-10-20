In 2021, Morrissey announced plans to release Bonfire Of Teenagers, which he called “the best album of my life,” on Capitol Records. But Morrissey and Capitol quickly fell out, and Morrissey announced his departure from the label last year. Bonfire Of Teenagers still hasn’t come out, and fans are petitioning Capitol for its release. Earlier this week, Morrissey accused Capitol CEO Michelle Jubelirer of trying to wreck his career. And now, we get to see Morrissey discuss the whole kerfuffle on a local news morning show.

Morrissey is about to wrap up his American tour with a four-night stand at New York’s United Palace Theater. This morning, he made a promotional stop at the Fox 5 morning show Good Day New York, and host Rosanna Scotto interviewed him on-air. It is very strange to see Morrissey talking on one of those brightly lit sets, and the sheer rhythmic clash between his sonorous witticisms and Scotto’s banter is really something to behold. Scotto brought up Morrissey’s album-release troubles — “I know this is a sore subject! We could go there or not go there!” — and Morrissey had this to say:

Capitol signed it and didn’t release it, and they’re not prepared to give it back to me for a certain price. It’s been quite traumatic and quite sad because when you record something, you want it to be available immediately. It was very much of the time for me. It was a very, very personal thing, and the fact that it hasn’t been released has been torture.

Scotto also asked Morrissey about Miley Cyrus, who recorded vocals for his song “I Am Veronica” and then asked to be removed from the track. Scotto asked if we’d ever hear her sing on that song, and Morrissey said, “Oh no, she doesn’t want to be on it now. I mean, I didn’t ask her to. She came in. She sang, and she sang magnificently. But her manager doesn’t want her to be on it now, which is a shame because she sang so beautifully on the track.”

My favorite part of the interview came when Scotto asked Morrissey if this would be his last time in New York, and he responded, “I don’t think so, unless I’m assassinated.” There was a quick, awkward pause, and then Scotto spluttered, “You’re gonna be fine!” After the interview, Morrissey and his band also performed “Sure Enough, The Telephone Rings,” one of the tracks that’s slated for inclusion on Bonfire Of Teenagers. Below, watch the interview and the performance.