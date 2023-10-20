The title isn’t exactly a troll-move. Power Pop, the new EP from the Houston hardcore band Strange Joy, admittedly does not sound like Big Star or the Raspberries. Instead, though, the title feels more like it’s meant to make you ask what exactly you mean when you use the words “power” and “pop” together. There’s absolutely no Fountains Of Wayne in Strange Joy’s style, but if we’re talking about things that are both catchy and powerful, this record qualifies.

Strange Joy got started in 2021, and they released their debut EP 5 Tracks last year. The first record was promising, but new four-song sprint Power Pop is a big step up in every way. It works beautifully as down-the-middle fastball hardcore, with all the breakdowns and the grunts that you’d expect. But Strange Joy also bring the sticky, immediate alt-rock riffage without allowing anything to sound too clean or polished. Power Pop lasts all of nine minutes, and it’s just a very impressive piece of hardcore music. Stream it below.

<a href="https://strangejoyworld.bandcamp.com/album/power-pop">Power Pop by Strange Joy</a>

Power Pop is out now on Coreruption Records/Sunday Drive Records.