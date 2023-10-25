Polyvinyl Invites You To The American Football House This Weekend

News October 25, 2023 9:54 AM By James Rettig

Earlier this year, American Football bought the American Football house, the one that’s featured on the cover of their 1999 self-titled debut. This weekend, Polyvinyl Records is hosting a pop-up shop at the house, which is located at 704 West High Street in Urbana, IL.

“We’re hauling the goods across town for a special one-day pop-up,” the label wrote on social media. “Stop by to browse a wide selection of vinyl, CDs, tapes, and merch from your favorite Polyvinyl artists.” They tease new music from Polyvinyl artists and more, donuts and coffee, and trick or treating. If you bring a canned food donation, you get $5 off your purchase.

It goes down this Saturday, October 28 from 11AM-3PM.

