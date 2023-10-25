Watch The Trailer For Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein Biopic Maestro

A few months ago, we got a teaser trailer for Maestro, Bradley Cooper’s second movie as a director after A Star Is Born, in which he portrays composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein.

Since then, Bernstein’s family had to come out in support of the film after the prosthetic nose Cooper uses was criticized, and Maestro had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, with follow-up appearances at the New York Film Festival and the BFI London Film Festival.

Today, the full trailer for the film was released, which shows more of Cooper-as-Bernstein throughout the years, as well as Carey Mulligan, who plays his wife Felicia Montealegre. The movie will premiere in select theaters on November 22, with a release on Netflix to follow on December 20.

Watch below.