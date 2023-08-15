The last time Bradley Cooper directed a movie, he messed around and scored a #1 hit single. Cooper’s directorial debut was 2018’s A Star Is Born, a great motion picture that featured Cooper, a guy not previously known for his musical talent, beautifully inhabiting the role of self-destructive growl-rocker Jackson Maine. “Shallow,” Cooper’s duet with costar Lady Gaga, won the Oscar for Best Original Song and topped the Billboard Hot 100 almost immediately thereafter. Today, we get our first look at Cooper’s follow-up, which takes place on a different side of the musical universe.

Way back in January of 2020, it was announced that Cooper’s second movie would be Maestro, a biopic about the life of the famous 20th-century composer and conductor (Michael Stipe voice) Leonard Bernstein. For understandable reasons, it took a while for Cooper to finish work on Maestro, but the film is finally set to arrive in theaters and on Netflix before the end of the year. Today, Netflix dropped the teaser for the film.

The only people who appear in the Maestro teaser are Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan, who plays Leonard Bernstein’s wife Felicia Montealegre. From what we see, the film goes back and forth between black-and-white and color, and it features a whole lot of naturalistic banter and some seriously impressive makeup work. Cooper co-wrote and producer Maestro, and its cast reportedly includes Maya Hawke, Matt Bomer, and Sarah Silverman, among others. Both Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg are on board as producers. I think it looks good! Watch the teaser below.

Maestro is set to premiere 9/2 at the Venice Film Festival. It arrives in theaters 11/22 and on Netflix 12/20.