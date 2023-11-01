It’s been a few years since Stay Inside’s dynamic debut album Viewing. The Brooklyn band shared “A Backyard” and “An Invitation” earlier this year, and today they’re back with “Sweet Stripe!” and the announcement of their sophomore LP Ferried Away.

Ferried Away is a concept album based on Steeplechase Park, which was one of the original Coney Island amusement parks. It burned down in 1907. Read what the band said about it:

To many New Yorkers, Coney is a fun and beautiful place that you’ve always wanted to visit but never make the time. Ferried Away lets the historical Steeplechase stand in for a sort of purgatory of memory where the people you love live between the last time you see them and either of your deaths. Whether you’re estranged, or in different states, or just fallen out of touch, these are songs for the friends in Steeplechase.

Listen to “Sweet Stripe!” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bon Zs”

02 “Learn To Float”

03 “A Backyard”

04 “An Invitation”

05 “A Town To Give Up In”

06 “My Fault”

07 “When’s The Last Time?”

08 “Sweet Stripe!”

09 “Steeplechase”

TOUR DATES:

11/02 – Baltimore, MD @ Undercroft +

11/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Zembo’s +

11/04 – Malden, MA @ Faces +

11/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Alphaville +

11/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project +

11/07 – Indianapolis, IN @ Heale +

11/08 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge +

11/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Sinkhole +

11/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Howdy *

11/11 – Denver, CO @ 7th Circle *

11/12 – Laramie, WY @ Greenhouse *

11/14 – Boise, ID @ The Foxhole *

11/15 – Seattle, WA @ Vera Project *

11/16 – Portland, OR @ Black Water *

+ with Like Roses

* with Awakebutstillinbed

Ferried Away is out 2/28.