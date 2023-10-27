Taylor Swift Adds “Bad Blood” Remix With Re-Recorded Kendrick Lamar To 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift’s fourth re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), is out today. (That means the only albums she has left to re-record from her Big Machine era are her self-titled debut and Reputation.) The deluxe edition of the album includes the “Bad Blood” remix featuring Kendrick Lamar, which means Kendrick was called in to re-record his verse. In a message on social media, Swift thanked him for obliging:

Watching @kendricklamar create and record his verses on the Bad Blood remix was one of the most inspiring experiences of my life. I still look back on this collaboration with so much pride and gratitude, for the ways Kendrick elevated the song and the way he treats everyone around him. Every time the crowds on The Eras Tour would chant his line ‘you forgive, you forget, but you never let it… go!’, I smiled. The reality that Kendrick would go back in and re-record Bad Blood so that I could reclaim and own this work I’m so proud of is surreal and bewildering to me. I’m overjoyed to say that the Bad Blood Remix (featuring Kendrick Lamar) is available everywhere on the 1989 Deluxe Edition.

In other Taylor Swift news, according to Bloomberg she is now a billionaire. Hear the re-recorded “Bad Blood” remix, along with the rest of the deluxe 1989 (Taylor’s Version), below.

Watching @kendricklamar create and record his verses on the Bad Blood remix was one of the most inspiring experiences of my life. I still look back on this collaboration with so much pride and gratitude, for the ways Kendrick elevated the song and the way he treats everyone… pic.twitter.com/au2PNAjHfx — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 27, 2023