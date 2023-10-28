Halsey Drops Out Of The Nightmare Before Christmas Live Shows

Earlier this month, Halsey joined the lineup for the annual live production of The Nightmare Before Christmas at the Hollywood Bowl for the first two of three nights the weekend before Halloween. However, the first show took place on Friday, and Halsey did not appear.

One confused attendee took to social media to a share picture of a screen revealing that Sally, Halsey’s role, was being played by singer Baraka May. The venue quietly announced the change at the last minute, explaining Halsey was removed due to “unforeseen circumstances” though she has not commented on it. (Halsey did, however, congratulate Taylor Swift on 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on her Instagram Story yesterday.)

In recent years at the event, the role of Sally has been played by Phoebe Bridgers and Billie Eilish. Fans on Halsey’s subreddit are speculating that the musician, as a high-profile advocate for victims of sexual assault, canceled her appearance due to the recent allegations against Danny Elfman. Recently, a second woman accused the famed composer, suing him for sexual assault, gender violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, sexual harassment, and negligence.

The Nightmare Before Christmas live lineup also features Catherine O’Hara, Fred Armisen, and Riki Lindhome.

Stereogum has reached out to Halsey’s rep for comment.