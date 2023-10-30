Dating – “Rameses II”
Two weeks ago the epically inclined and emotionally charged Swedish shoegazers Dating shared two excellent new songs, packaged together as an EP called Supercollider. At the time, they promised a new album — the follow-up to 2021’s awesome I Would Prefer Not To — before the end of the month. Over the weekend, the band updated that schedule, telling Bandcamp followers to give them 10 more days for the LP. In the meantime, they’ve given us the new track “Rameses II” to hold us over. It’s noisy and bombastic, with a blown-out drum track that clatters through the melodramatic fog. Listen below.