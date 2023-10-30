Dating – “Rameses II”

New Music October 30, 2023 12:33 PM By Chris DeVille

Dating – “Rameses II”

New Music October 30, 2023 12:33 PM By Chris DeVille

Two weeks ago the epically inclined and emotionally charged Swedish shoegazers Dating shared two excellent new songs, packaged together as an EP called Supercollider. At the time, they promised a new album — the follow-up to 2021’s awesome I Would Prefer Not To — before the end of the month. Over the weekend, the band updated that schedule, telling Bandcamp followers to give them 10 more days for the LP. In the meantime, they’ve given us the new track “Rameses II” to hold us over. It’s noisy and bombastic, with a blown-out drum track that clatters through the melodramatic fog. Listen below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Buffy Sainte-Marie Responds To Exposé About Her Native Heritage

4 days ago 0

Room On Fire Turns 20

3 days ago 0

Stream Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Featuring Five Vault Tracks

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest