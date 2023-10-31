Nite Jewel – “Skinny Dipper”

New Music October 31, 2023 10:06 AM By James Rettig

Nite Jewel – “Skinny Dipper”

Back in 2021, Ramona Gonzales returned with her first new Nite Jewel album in four years, No Sun. We haven’t heard much from her since that came out, but today she’s back with a new track called “Skinny Dipper.” She wrote it to accompany an upcoming comic of the same name from Sex And Monsters. Skinny Dipper is a reimagining of Edgar Allan Poe’s poem “Annabel Lee.”

“[It] tells a story of a beautiful woman is drowned by “angels” who are jealous of her (I think we can easily unpack that metaphor…),” Gonzalez wrote in the Bandcamp description for the track. “Anyway! The authors Emily Roberts, April Snellings, Jelena Đorđević, and more, flipped Poe’s one-dimensional narrative to one of feminine empowerment—from the voice of Annabel Lee herself.”

“Skinny Dipper” is up on Bandcamp now, and it’ll also be available on a 7″ as a reward for the project’s Kickstarter fundraiser. Listen below.

