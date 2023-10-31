The prolific Chattanooga rapper Bbymutha released her debut album Muthaland in 2020, and the talked about retiring from rap after its release. Instead of doing that, though, Bbymutha has spent the past few years cranking out a steady stream of EPs, including last year’s MUTHALEFIC3NT, which was produced entirely by Fly Anakin. Today, Bbymutha announces that she’s signed a new deal with True Panther Sounds, and she’s released a new single.

Bbymutha’s new single “Gun Kontrol” is a two-minute clinic with a murky, chaotic beat from London producer J Rick. Over the track’s skittering keyboard riffs and depth-charge bass, Bbymutha employs a whole lot of nasty swagger to let us know that she does whatever she wants. Listen below.

“Gun Kontrol” is out now on True Panther.